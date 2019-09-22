Council sell site to Offaly businessman for €25,000

Offaly County Council ratified the sale of an industrial site to a local business at the September meeting of members on Monday, September 16.

The proposal to sell industrial site number 14 of Ferbane Business & Technology Park to Mr Mark Egan of Easy Track Survey was brought to councillors by Director of Services Tom Shanahan.

The sale was agreed for a fee of €25,000.

Easy Track Survey currently trades from rented offices in the Ferbane Food Campus, having moved to that location in 2016.

The company currently employs four people but plans are afoot to hire a further two staff members.

They plan to build a new industrial unit on the site at Ferbane Business & Technology Park to facilitate that move as space is limited at their existing premises.

Councillors agreed to the sale.