Quick-thinking Offaly punter nets big win from €5 football accumulator

A punter in Offaly is celebrating a windfall after a stunning run of results in the Europa League, but not before a quick bit of thinking saw them cash out before things started to go awry.

The anonymous customer struck a €5 accumulator via their BoyleSports account on Thursday, picking out Celtic to draw with Rennes at 12/5 as well as another 14 teams to win their opening group games in the Europa League.

Arsenal, Cluj, Dynamo Kiev, Basel, Getafe, Copenhagen, Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven, Standard Liege, LASK Linz, Porto and Gent all obliged, but with Espanyol and Wolves only drawing their matches, the punter was faced with an offer of €12,115.60 to take the money and run.

They could have held on for an even bigger payout in the hope that Espanyol and Wolves scored winners, but instead, they settled for their tasty five-figure sum and it’s just as well because Espanyol couldn’t find a winner and Wolves went on to lose to Braga.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Our customer in Offaly made the right decision and had they ridden it out, they would have ended up with nothing. Instead, they swooped on the cash-out offer and it proved to be a masterstroke, so we hope they enjoy splashing out with their winnings.”