Plans unveiled for new housing development in Offaly town
Plans have been unveiled for a new housing development in an Offaly town.
Shane and Joe Turley are intending to apply for planning permission for the development in Cloghan.
They are looking to build eight three-bed, two-storey dwellings with all associated works at Breachach, Birr Road Cloghan.
