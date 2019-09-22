Plans unveiled for new housing development in Offaly town

Plans have been unveiled for a new housing development in an Offaly town.

Shane and Joe Turley are intending to apply for planning permission for the development in Cloghan.

They are looking to build eight three-bed, two-storey dwellings with all associated works at Breachach, Birr Road Cloghan.

