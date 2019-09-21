WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Thunder warning for Leinster, Monaghan and Waterford that is in place until the early hours of Sunday morning.

Met Eireann is warning that localised thunderstorms are expected today and for a time tonight which will bring short duration heavy rainfall and the risk of spot flooding.

Driving conditions will be hazardous during these downpours.

The warning is in place until 3am on Sunday morning.

