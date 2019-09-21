Tractor driver has lucky escape after toppling vehicle on motorway
Tractor driver has lucky escape after toppling vehicle on motorway
A tractor driver has a lucky escape after turning over their tractor at a motorway junction.
In a post on Twitter, Gardai stated that the tractor 'failed to negotiate' the bend on the off ramp on Junction 10 of the M7.
There were no injuries as a result of the accident.
Naas Roads Policing Unit attend a road traffic collision this evening on M7 Junction 10. Tractor failed to negotiate bend on off ramp and overturned - thankfully no injuries- FCPN issued. pic.twitter.com/GErPGxbQCm— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 20, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on