Incredible Offaly farmer honoured as a Farm Hero

An incredible dairy farmer from Offaly has taken the title of AXA Farm Hero and a prize fund of €10,000

Eugene O’Neill was nominated for his inspiring work fundraising for Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, previously known as Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin.

The competition was open to individuals from farming families across Ireland.

Eugene O’Neill was announced as the winner of the competition by The Late Late Show’s Ryan Tubridy this evening. Eugene has worked tirelessly to raise funds for the hospital following his direct experience of the incredible work carried out by the doctors and nurses at the hospital when his own son was treated there in 2010.

WATCH: Offaly farm heroes win €10,000 live on Late Late Show

Hailing from the small village of Bracknagh, Eugene is a father of five and a full-time farmer and agri-contractor. One of the key fundraising efforts, spearheaded by Eugene and supported by local families in the area, was a Tractor Run, which was launched in 2013 and has raised over €50,000 for the hospital to date.

The Tractor Run has now become a focal event for the local and farming communities at the end of the harvest, uniting all ages and backgrounds for an extremely worthy cause.

Eugene was presented with a cheque for €10,000 and the other two finalists each received a €1,000 prize, as well as a family break. Commenting on Eugene’s win, the judging panel noted that Eugene was an excellent example of a community activist who showed great leadership and helped to bring three counties together for a truly worthy cause.

Focused on making a difference in customers’ lives, Antoinette McDonald, Director of Customer Experience in AXA said: “AXA launched this new nationwide campaign in conjunction with other initiatives such as AXA Community Bike Rides to support local communities.” She continued: “With a prize fund of €10,000, AXA wanted to honour someone who goes above and beyond in their local community. The finalists were all excellent examples of what constitutes an everyday hero in rural Ireland. The thing about heroes is that they inspire self-belief, and we are delighted to honour them.”

Commenting on the award, Christy Doherty, Head of Farm at AXA, said: “An AXA Farm Hero is someone who goes out of their way to help their neighbour and their community. The rural community in Ireland is hugely supportive of one another and we want to recognise those people and the time and energy they give to helping others. The nominations for this award really shone a light on the inspiring farmers and farm families across the country.”