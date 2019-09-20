WATCH: Shane Lowry hits one of the luckiest shots you'll ever see at BMW Championship

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry has hit one of the luckiest shots we've ever seen at the BMW Championship at Wentworth.

Shane was hitting his second shot into the eighth hole on Friday after a perfect tee shot.

The wayward shot was heading out of bounds before hitting a tree, a sleeper, hopping over the water and landing on the green, much to the embarrassment of the modest Clara man.

He cracked a wry smile as the Sky Sports cameras zoomed in a slowed down the footage to see just how he had escaped the hazard.

Amazing stuff! Scroll back up to take a look.