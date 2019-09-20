Offaly pair in the running at Queen of the Land festival

Tullamore Credit Union has introduced its 'Prince and Princess of the Land' ahead of the Queen of the Land festival in the town in November.

Megan Taylor and James McEvoy will be representing Tullamore Credit Union Ltd in this year's Queen of the Land Festival which takes place November 8, 9 and 10 with Megan vying for the coveted crown.

The Credit Union wished them luck while Gallen Community School in Ferbane also posted recently to wish the pair, both of whom are past pupils, the very best during the festival.