Building of Tullamore arts centre goes out to public tender

The building contract for Tullamore arts centre has gone out to public tender.

The €3m project has been partly funded by a €2.5m loan taken out by Offaly County Council earlier this year and OCC confirmed this week that tendering documents were being finalised in early September.

The loan itself was officially proposed by Cllr Declan Harvey and seconded by Cllr Tony McCormack at the May meeting of Offaly County Council on Monday, May 20.

The loan was then sent for ministerial approval and is accompanied by the transfer of €150,000 from the surplus in the 2019 OCC budget to fund the repayment.

The news followed years of campaigning and comes just months after the project was dealt a major blow when the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government stipulated that €3m in funding designated to Offaly under the Urban Regeneration Fund could only be spent on the ambitious Grand Canal Greenway project and street enhancements currently underway in Tullamore.

The committee behind the project for an arts centre at the old Kilroy's building in Tullamore had hoped a slice of that funding could make up the shortfall for the project which will cost in the region of €3 million.

Following the setback, campaigners staged a number of protests, including two at Offaly County Council buildings in Tullamore in recent months. They called for action from the council to deliver the arts centre.

Almost €200,000 had earlier been raised by fundraisers in Tullamore in 2011 while €2 million has been ringfenced by the Department of Culture.

The board of the project are hopeful actual work on the site will begin this year.

The arts centre will include a large auditorium, an arts gallery, bar and cafe. It is thought it will be used to stage plays, local productions, recitals, exhibitions, schools and other groups.

Chairman of the committee for the arts centre, Desmond Doyle, told the May meeting that they were committing to raising another €500,000 and that the committee had appointed a professional fundraiser to achieve that amount.

The fundraising campaign will target businesses, locals, corporate bodies and local people. Various sponsorship packages will also be offered, including seats with sponsors' names on them, named rooms, and gold, silver and bronze membership packages.

Councillors broadly welcomed the project but a number of Birr based councillors, including Cllr John Leahy and Cllr Sean Maher, implored the council not to let the Tullamore arts centre impact Birr Theatre at budget time.

Cllr Noel Cribbin also welcomed the project and said Edenderry "would be back in the next number of years looking for something similar" and he hoped for "the same support from members."