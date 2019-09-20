Stretch of motorway in Offaly closed following collision
UPDATE: Motorway has now reopened.
A stretch of motorway in Offaly is closed following a collision.
The AA is reporting that the M7 northbound is closed between J23 Moneygall and J22 Roscrea following a collision.
The collision happened after 12pm and the stretch of motorway has now been closed.
#OFFALY #TIPPERARY M7 northbound closed following collision. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 20, 2019
