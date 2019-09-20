Stretch of motorway in Offaly closed following collision

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Road closed Castlecomer

UPDATE: Motorway has now reopened.

A stretch of motorway in Offaly is closed following a collision.

The AA is reporting that the M7 northbound is closed between J23 Moneygall and J22 Roscrea following a collision.  

The collision happened after 12pm and the stretch of motorway has now been closed.