Offaly council will not provide for horses in traveller accommodation

Offaly County Council's draft traveller accommodation plan (2019-2024) does not include provision for the stabling of horses on traveller sites provided by the local authority.

The draft plan was adopted by councillors at the September meeting of OCC on Monday last, September 16.

It states: "Offaly County Council will not include the provision of accommodation for horses in proposals regarding traveller accommodation. It is the opinion of Offaly County Council that horses are the responsibility of the owner and as such, it is for the owner to arrange suitable accommodation. Offaly will implement the provisions of the Control of Horses Act, 1996 and Offaly County Council's Control of Horses Byelaws 2014."

This gives the council the power to seize horses deemed to be inadequately cared for by owners. There are provisions for the return of the animal but Offaly County Council said it should be noted that "the Council or the Superintendent may refuse to release the horse where they are not satisfied that the adequate accommodation, sustenance and veterinary attention will be provided or have reason to believe the horse will be cruelly treated following such release."

Under the provisions of the Housing (Traveller Accommodation) Act 1998, Offaly County Council is required to prepare, adopt and implement a Traveller Accommodation Programme.

Since 1998, there have been five traveller accommodation plans adopted by OCC, including this latest document, and the council claims in the lifetime of the last plan (2014-2018), it "exceeded its target by 53%, housing 98 families over this period."

The council, at present, accommodates travellers in group housing, halting sites, standard housing, through various leashing schemes, rental schemes and HAP tenancies.

An RTE Investigates project earlier this year found that Offaly County Council had massively underspent its budget for traveller accommodation since 2010. From 2010 to 2017, Offaly had a budget for traveller accommodation of €8.8 million but only drew down €6.2 million for the purposes of providing accommodation solutions, revealing a shortfall of €2.5 million.

Statistics show that Offaly is currently home to 320 traveller families, most of which (116) are housed in social housing, with a further four families in social group housing.

Numbers released by Offaly County Council reveal that eight of these families are currently in emergency accommodation with 31 families in unserviced and unofficial roadside halting sites throughout the county.

Only four families are in privately owned houses with 44 in privately rented home, 26 in voluntary housing and 28 in permanent halting sites.

The council says that of these 320 families, 244 are deemed to have security of tenancy either of housing or an official halting site bay.

"The lack of affordable private rented accommodation is having a negative impact on all sectors of Irish society. Offaly, likewise, is experiencing significant housing issues as a result of the lack of affordable private rented accommodation; the traveller community in Offaly have been particularly badly impacted," the Offaly's draft plan stated.

The number of traveller families in private rented accommodation has experienced a 39% decrease between 2013 and 2018.

The council, in this programme, have committed to finding solutions for the traveller families of Offaly in consultation with the community and their representatives and organisations.

They say their aim is to "provide, where appropriate, traveller specific accommodation," but added, "however, this may not always be available to each applicant and therefore other available options will be explored and offered."

"The Council will not accept responsibility for providing accommodation to traveller families, including traders, who from time to time move into the area," the programme states.

"Also, the Council will decline to assist, if they are satisfied that applicants have adequate accommodation available to them in other areas, or have had specific traveller accommodation provided for them, under traveller accommodation programmes of other housing authorities or possess the means to provide such accommodation from their own resources."

OCC said: "Achievement of the objectives outlined in this programme present a real challenge to Offaly County Council. The most effective means of implementing the programme will be through a process of partnership with the traveller community and widespread consultation with all interested parties."

"The Local Traveller Accommodation Consultative Committee will also have an important role to play in the process. It will provide, in particular, a structured forum for dialogue between travellers and the Council."

OCC concluded by saying it is "confident" that the approach set out in the new programme will address the "provision of suitable accommodation and living conditions for travellers."