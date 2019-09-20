Spectacular Ballooning Championships taking to the skies in Offaly

The skies over Offaly will be full of hot air balloons in a kaleidoscope of colours next week as the Irish Hot Air Ballooning take place in the county.

The Championships are returning to Birr from Sunday, September 22 until Friday, September 27.

The main launch HQ for the event will be Birr Castle Gardens with flights taking place throughout the week, weather permitting.

On Sunday there will be flights in the evening while from Monday through Friday, there will be flights in the morning and in the evening. Morning flights are scheduled to start at 7.15am with evening flights due in the air at 5.30pm. Again it is important to note that all flights are dependent on the weather.

Members of the public are actively encouraged to come out and see the balloons as they launch. The balloons will make a spectacular display in the skies over Birr so bring your camera. The attraction of so many balloons flying can be mesmerizing, so we issue a note of caution to be mindful of traffic and road users while enjoying the spectacle.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to provide flights to the public during the week however it is a fun, social event for everyone’s enjoyment so get your cameras ready and record your favourite shots for the album.