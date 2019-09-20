Revenue seize tobacco and cigarettes worth over €1 million

As a result of ongoing profiling, Revenue officers in Dublin Port seized 1.4 tonnes of processed tobacco that had arrived into Dublin Port in a shipment from China yesterday evening

The tobacco had a retail value of over €815,000 and represented a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €721,000.

Yesterday’s seizure followed on from another seizure of 432,000 cigarettes in Dublin Port earlier this month. The cigarettes, which also originated from China, were branded ‘MB Blue’ and ‘Benson & Hedges’ and had a retail value of €234,000 representing a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €203,000.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.