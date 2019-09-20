Innovative Offaly community group to install solar powered lights on walking track

An innovative and forward thinking Offaly Community Group is set to install solar powered lights on a walking track.

Moneygall Development Association applied to Offaly County Council for permission to install the lights at Moneygall Football Club. A total of 39, six metre high columns with solar lights will be installed after the local authority granted permission for the project. The application was originally lodged in March.

Solar powered street lights work by photovoltaic cells converting solar energy into electrical energy during the day. This is stored in a battery and once darkness falls, the light comes on automatically using the energy stored in the battery during the day.