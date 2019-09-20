Offaly students walk out of class to strike over climate action

Students in Offaly will join thousands across the globe today as they go on strike from school to support calls for climate action.

Demonstrations inspired by activist Greta Thunberg will take place across the world this afternoon, including almost 100 local gatherings in Ireland.

Students from 130 countries are taking part to lend their voices to calls for governments, including Ireland's, to do more to tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions by 2030.

One Offaly school, Gallen Community School in Ferbane, has confirmed that its students will collectively walk out of class at 12.40pm on Friday, September 20 to join the movement.

Members of the Gallen Climate Action committee and TY students will be involved. They claim there has been a lack of action by the government to address the current climate crisis.

Others demonstrations today include Dublin, Limerick, Meath, Waterford and Sligo.