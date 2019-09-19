List of free Culture Night events in Offaly this Friday
You can wrap up in Culture on Friday, September 20, as venues and public spaces across Offaly open their doors to host a programme of FREE entertainment for Culture Night 2019.
Culture Night is an island-wide celebration of arts, heritage and culture. Now in its ninth year, Culture Night Offaly brings you another exciting and diverse programme with a great night out for you, your friends and all the family.
Here are the events happening across Offaly
Dan & Molly’s Pub, Ballyboy Ballyboy CCÉ Culture Night Trad Session 9.00 - 11.30pm
J.J. Hough’s Singing Pub, Banagher Anthropocene on the Rocks 8.00pm till Late
St Brendan’s RC Church, Birr Two Hundred Years of Ecclesiastical Connections 4.00pm - 5.30pm
Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, Birr A Slice of Scripts 7.00pm - 8.30pm
The Friends Meeting (Quaker) House, Clara Musical Celebration * 8.00pm
Leap Castle, Clareen Crossing the Shannon * 8.00pm
Edenderry Library, Edenderry Molten Verses with Louise O’Brien 4.00pm - 5.00pm
Edenderry Library, Edenderry Love Life Lessons Series by Ann Marie Kelly 4.00pm - 5.15pm
Edenderry Parish Centre, Edenderry James ‘Ginger’ Moran (1889-1987): 8.00pm - 9.00pm - From Croke Park to the Fight for Irish Freedom by Ciaran Reilly
Lough Boora Discovery Park Visitor Centre Michael Bulfin at Boora * 6.30pm - 8.00pm
McIntyre’s Pub, Shannon Harbour Hello, Who’s Calling? 9.00pm - 10.15pm by The Harbour Theatre Company
Áras An Chontae, Tullamore Choral Carousel 4.00pm - 7.00pm
Charleville Centre, Tullamore Contemporary Workshop with Amy Donlon * 4.30pm - 6.00pm
Tullamore Library, Tullamore The Lost & Found Poetry Workshop 6.30pm - 8.00pm with Eileen Casey *
Tullamore D.E.W. Visitor Centre, Tullamore Tullamore D.E.W. Visitor Centre – Guided Tour * 7.00pm & 7.30pm
Charleville Castle, Tullamore Rahan Comhaltas & Guests at Charleville Castle 8.00pm till late
Digan’s Pub, Tullamore Trad Session 9.30pm till late
Trad Night, Edenderry Comhalts, Byrne's Bar 9pm till late
Big Band Sounds, Midlands Hospital Tullamore, 7.15pm
Hazel Coonagh's artistic photography exhibition, Conway & Co, High Street, 6.30pm - 9pm
* Booking required
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on