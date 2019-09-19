List of free Culture Night events in Offaly this Friday

You can wrap up in Culture on Friday, September 20, as venues and public spaces across Offaly open their doors to host a programme of FREE entertainment for Culture Night 2019.

Culture Night is an island-wide celebration of arts, heritage and culture. Now in its ninth year, Culture Night Offaly brings you another exciting and diverse programme with a great night out for you, your friends and all the family.

Here are the events happening across Offaly

Dan & Molly’s Pub, Ballyboy Ballyboy CCÉ Culture Night Trad Session 9.00 - 11.30pm

J.J. Hough’s Singing Pub, Banagher Anthropocene on the Rocks 8.00pm till Late

St Brendan’s RC Church, Birr Two Hundred Years of Ecclesiastical Connections 4.00pm - 5.30pm

Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, Birr A Slice of Scripts 7.00pm - 8.30pm

The Friends Meeting (Quaker) House, Clara Musical Celebration * 8.00pm

Leap Castle, Clareen Crossing the Shannon * 8.00pm

Edenderry Library, Edenderry Molten Verses with Louise O’Brien 4.00pm - 5.00pm

Edenderry Library, Edenderry Love Life Lessons Series by Ann Marie Kelly 4.00pm - 5.15pm

Edenderry Parish Centre, Edenderry James ‘Ginger’ Moran (1889-1987): 8.00pm - 9.00pm - From Croke Park to the Fight for Irish Freedom by Ciaran Reilly

Lough Boora Discovery Park Visitor Centre Michael Bulfin at Boora * 6.30pm - 8.00pm

McIntyre’s Pub, Shannon Harbour Hello, Who’s Calling? 9.00pm - 10.15pm by The Harbour Theatre Company

Áras An Chontae, Tullamore Choral Carousel 4.00pm - 7.00pm

Charleville Centre, Tullamore Contemporary Workshop with Amy Donlon * 4.30pm - 6.00pm

Tullamore Library, Tullamore The Lost & Found Poetry Workshop 6.30pm - 8.00pm with Eileen Casey *

Tullamore D.E.W. Visitor Centre, Tullamore Tullamore D.E.W. Visitor Centre – Guided Tour * 7.00pm & 7.30pm

Charleville Castle, Tullamore Rahan Comhaltas & Guests at Charleville Castle 8.00pm till late

Digan’s Pub, Tullamore Trad Session 9.30pm till late

Trad Night, Edenderry Comhalts, Byrne's Bar 9pm till late

Big Band Sounds, Midlands Hospital Tullamore, 7.15pm

Hazel Coonagh's artistic photography exhibition, Conway & Co, High Street, 6.30pm - 9pm

* Booking required