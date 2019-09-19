Land with 'huge potential' near former National Ploughing site hits the market

Agricultural land described as having 'huge potential' and which is located adjacent to the former site of the National Ploughing Championships has hit the market.

The 11.5 acre field is situated in Screggan outside Tullamore and is right beside the section of the N52 that bypasses Mucklagh.

The National Ploughing Championships were held just across the road from the land which is now for sale.

It is described by the selling agents as having 'huge development potential'.

For more details on the land, CLICK HERE