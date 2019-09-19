Work begins on next phase of street works in Tullamore

Work has begun on the next phase of works on High Street as part of the new Tullamore Town Enhancement Scheme.

A number of ESB crews were on site to begin the process of undergrounding the cables which currently run up, down and across the street.

As part of the initial works, ducting was put in place for the cables to go underground and new poles were put in place. Once the cables are underground, the old poles will be removed.

Meanwhile works are expected continue on the William Street and O'Connor Square phases of the works through October and into November.