Plans unveiled for craft distillery and visitor centre at Offaly castle

Plans have been revealed for the construction of a craft distillery and a visitor centre at a castle in Offaly.

Teroboc Ltd is intending to apply for planning permission for the distillery at Kinnitty Castle.

The development will consist of alterations and change of use to the existing coach house and stable outbuildings to the rear of the castle.

The altered buildings will contain the distillery, bottling, storage area, retail area, testing area and bar along with craft workshops.

The works will also include repairs to the existing buildings and other site development works.