401 new graves confirmed in Offaly cemetery extension

Offaly County Council has agreed to proceed with extension works at Kilreaghan Cemetery at Kincora, Ferbane.

The 0.9-acre extension to the existing site was approved by councillors after being brought before the September meeting of Offaly County Council on Monday, September 16.

In total, the development will provide an additional 401 grave sites. It is estimated it will provide capacity for at least 25 years.

The works will be carried out in four phases and 108 grave sites will be provided in phase 1.

Subsequent phases will comprise the construction of footpaths and headstone foundations as the need arises, according to council management.

The proposed works include the construction of a 1.5m concrete wall, access roads and paths, concrete foundations for headstones and drainage.

The works were signed off by council management and councillors and will now proceed.