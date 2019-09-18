Weather forecast for the final day of the National Ploughing Championships
The weather forecast from Met Eireann for the final day of the National Ploughing Championships is for another gloriously sunny day.
According to the Met Eireann weather forecast for Carlow, it will be sunny throughout the day.
Temperatures are set to rise again reaching a high of 24 degrees during the afternoon. Winds will be light.
