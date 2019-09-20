Offaly woman's adoption group launches new survey

Aitheantas - Adoptee Identity Rights, an adoption support group founded by Tullamore native Maree Ryan-O'Brien has launched a comprehensive survey in conjunction with Uplift.

The survey is open to adoptees, the spouses/partners of adoptees and the children of adoptees. It is hoped that the survey, when completed, will be an accurate reflection of the impact of adoption not just on adoptees but their immediate families also.

"We have already had excellent involvement with a very high uptake rate with adoptees and their families given an opportunity, not just to state what they do not want, but what they do want," Maree said.

This is only one in a series of initiatives spearheaded by Aitheantas - Adoptee Identity Rights.

"Our public petition has and continues to gather significant numbers, which, combined with our groundbreaking supporting motions, have kept the issue of adoptee access to information firmly in focus."

You can complete the survey HERE.