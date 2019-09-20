Offaly GAA stars to walk Grand Canal for Tullamore's Oncology Unit

The launch of Offaly GAA's Club Faithful charity walk along the Grand Canal took place in Faithful Fields on Wednesday evening, September 18.

In attendance was our new hurling manager, Michael Fennelly, and the football manager, John Maughan, as well as past and present players form Offaly GAA.

A host of big names in Offaly GAA circles are preparing to tackle the now annual Grand Canal Walk in aid of the Oncology Unit in Tullamore Hospital.

The supporters club's aim is to give €10,000 to the Oncology Unit. Players, supporters and managers are now busy fundraising so make sure to don your runners on the day or check and support whoever is walking from your club.

The walk takes place on Saturday, October 26.