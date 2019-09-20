'We were delighted to get the opportunity' - Offaly builders to appear on Room To Improve

Offaly construction company, Seamus Foy & Sons will feature on RTE’s ‘Room to Improve’ this Sunday night.

The family-run business from Clonmore, Rhode, will feature on the third episode of the new series, which will see them take on an ambitious project in Dublin, under the watchful eye of architect Dermot Bannon.

Philip Foy of Seamus Foy & Sons says that the company was thrilled to feature on the popular show: “We were delighted to get the opportunity to feature on Room to Improve, and while we can’t say anything about the project until it airs on Sunday night, it was pleasure to work with the couple to help them achieve their dream home.”

Philip added: “We have over 30 years’ experience in the construction and building industry, offering our services nationwide, but this is certainly the first time that we’ve had the whole country watching our work!"

"The project was great fun and we really enjoyed working with Dermot and the team to bring their vision for the renovation to life. I want to thank everyone who helped out with the project; every job we undertake, whether it’s a small renovation or self-build, we bring the same level of expertise and attention to detail, with skilled tradesmen, excellent craftsmanship, delivered in a timely fashion and at competitive prices."

"Our track record has helped us build on our reputation as one of the country’s leading building contractors, so tune in this Sunday to see us in action!”

The third episode of Room to Improve airs on RTÉ One this Sunday at 9.30pm. Tune in to find out how Seamus Foy and Sons got on with project.

For more information visit www.seamusfoyconstruction.com or call 046 9739171.