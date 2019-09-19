Offaly TD slams Tullamore bed closure and HSE capital plan

Independent TD Carol Nolan has said that she has placed urgent Parliamentary Questions to the Minister for Health seeking clarification around how he intends to respond to the closure of 12 beds at Tullamore hospital caused by an inability to recruit and retain nursing staff.

Deputy Nolan also expressed concern at reports that the MRI Scanner in Tullamore Hospital is lying idle due to a lack of suitably qualified staff to operate it:

“The last thing the patients of the Midlands Regional Hospital need to hear is that an even further reduction in operating capacity is about to occur following these bed closures," Deputy Nolan said.

"Yet following confirmation from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, this looks exactly like what is about to happen, and people are very angry and deeply upset by the news."

"There is also a growing sense emerging that the commitments provided in the HSE Capital Plan 2019-2027 published little over a week ago are already obsolete and largely meaningless."

"We were given assurances that the MRH was set to receive funding for another Ultrasound machine and the retention of the MRI scanner."

"But if there is no parallel commitment to recruiting qualified staff then these commitments are at best meaningless and at worst deliberately misleading," Nolan claimed.

"The people of Tullamore and the Midlands who rely on this hospital deserve far greater levels of transparency on this issue than they have received to date."

"They will not tolerate being the victims of the Minister and the HSE’s propaganda campaign, especially where their need is so great."

"We need absolute clarity from the Minister for Health, that services at MRH will be protected and that a renewed and more credible plan to both retain and recruit staff will be put in place,” concluded Deputy Nolan.