Award winning Tullamore company closing its doors after 13 years in business

An award winning company based in Tullamore is closing it doors after 13 years in business in the town.

Dezynamite, based on Patrick Street in the town, has gone into voluntary liquidation.

The company had clients locally and across the country and delivered top quality design work since opening up in 2006.

Among the factors that went into the decision to close was uncertainty over supply routes due to Brexit.

In a statement, the company confirmed that it will be closing its doors after 13 years in business.

"With extremely heavy hearts, we can confirm that Dezynamite is no more. There have been a number of mitigating factors which have in turn, forced us to take no other option but to go into voluntary liquidation.

"To say that we are beyond devastated, would be an understatement. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers and associates for their immense support throughout the years. To our wonderful staff, who worked tirelessly and gave 110% in absolutely everything, we wish them every success in their future endeavors."

Company Director Jesse Morris signed off with an emotional poem.

Hello my friends, I need you all

If ever there was occasion

To lend your ears and heed my call

To answer this equation

Over twelve long years, we've done our best

We've gone that extra mile

Worked thru' the night, still here at dawn

Yet met you with a smile

Deadlines came, we met them all

Sacrifices by the score

We didn't mind, our heads held high

We kept an open door

Shadows came across our path

This year has been quite rough

Never did we think at all

It could ever get this tough

But we soldiered on, we did our best

Great compliments received

Our work is great, it stands the test

Awards we have achieved

Twelve long years, gone in a flash

What harm another more

But year thirteen, unlucky some

The battle now a war

Across the pond, our friends drag on

Their self-imposing Brexit

Uncertainty, economy

All reasons for an exit

As that bodes ill, our clients still

Try outlast another storm

Like dominoes they start to fall

Til now we must inform

The many years of great design

With our clients across the nation

It's with heavy heart and tear in eye

We announce our liquidation