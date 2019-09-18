Group including All-Ireland winners take aim at Offaly county board positions

A high-profile group of individuals within GAA circles in Offaly have convened to challenge for a number of powerful positions on the Offaly GAA county board later this year.

The group, which includes hurling and football All-Ireland winners with Offaly, met last week to discuss the direction of Offaly GAA's fortunes, their concerns and their next move before the board's selection convention in November.

Hurling All-Ireland winner and RTE pundit Michael Duignan, fellow Liam MacCarthy winner Brian Whelehan, football All-Ireland winner Stephen Darby, former Edenderry GAA chairman Colm Cummins and recently retired county councillor and Clara man Dervill Dolan are all members of the new grouping.

They have requested a meeting with county board chairman Tommy Byrne, a meeting the Gracefield man is said to be open to. It's understood members of the group will put their hat in the ring for county board positions in November.

In a short statement, the group spokesperson said: "A group of GAA people held a meeting last week to discuss the future of Offaly GAA and it was agreed as a matter of courtesy to request a meeting with Tommy Byrne, Chairman of Offaly GAA County Board, to discuss issues raised at that meeting."

"We have asked the chairman of the County Board to meet a representative group from that meeting including Michael Duignan, Colm Cummins, Brian Whelehan, Stephen Darby and Dervill Dolan and we are awaiting confirmation for that meeting at the moment."

It's understood the group want to keep the situation as amicable as possible prior to convention.

Offaly County Board will not be making any official statement on the developments.