Clarity sought on plan for West Offaly Power after planning refusal

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen, as well as a number of local councillors, has called on Minister Richard Bruton to clarify whether an appeal was lodged against the decision made by An Bord Pleanála to decline planning permission for co-fuelling of peat and biomass at Shannonbridge.

Deputy Cowen said that despite repeated calls for clarity, An Bord Pleanála could not confirm with 100% certainty that an appeal had not been lodged before the deadline of September 12.

An appeal for a judicial review would firstly be made at the High Court and papers would then have to be served to An Bord Pleanála within 21 days.

Deputy Cowen said, “I’ve been hearing reports that the ESB have not sought a judicial review of the decision made by An Bord Pleanála to decline planning permission for co-fuelling of peat and biomass at Shannonbridge."

“Minister Bruton must clarify the situation immediately and inform us whether he insisted that the ESB appeal the decision, thus ensuring his own Government’s policy of co-fuelling is adhered to. It has become clear for some time now that the Government is allowing An Taisce to dictate policy and the pace of transition when it comes to the Midlands and it’s not good enough."

“Having sought clarity on this matter on numerous occasions I still cannot get a straight answer. This uncertainty is ludacris and wholly unnecessary."

“If a judicial review has not been sought, the repercussions could be huge. Shannonbridge, Edenderry and Lanesboro power stations may face closure and Bord na Mona feeder bogs and almost all remaining staff will be fearful for their future."

“The Government, having only months ago promised a timely transition over the next decade, are now catering to the accelerated decarbonisation which is completely disproportionate to any investment in the area."

“Not only are they not sticking to their own commitments to the people of Offaly, they are doing the very opposite in presiding over the demise of an entire region,” he concluded.

Raising the issue before the September meeting of Offaly County Council on Monday, Cllr Eamon Dooley similarly called for clarity from the minister.

He said the plans for co-fuelling, which would involve the importing of biomass, weren't contrary to EU policy and pointed to a plant in West Anglia in Britain which imports thousands of tonnes of biomass.

He said 2025 was the officially winding down date of West Offaly Power but without clarity on the possible judicial review of the co-fuelling refusal, the immediate future was too up in the air.

"We all knew this day would happen but not quite so quickly," he said. He and Cllr Robert McDermott also called on the Minister to clarify the future of Edenderry Power which is currently operating as a co-fuelling unit.

Cllr John Leahy and Declan Harvey called on the council management to invite the IDA to address them on employment and enterprise creation in Offaly specifically and not just the wider Midlands region.

Cllr Sean O'Brien said this issue would be biggest faced by the council in the next five years, while Cllr Danny Owens called for carbon tax to be filtered into the communities in Offaly hit by the bulk of job losses.

Cllr Neil Feighery insisted the Transition Forum set up by Offaly County Council last year in response to the decarbonisation plan of Bord na Mona is "far from a talking shop," pointing to the man experts and organisations contributing to a solution.

He said €21 million has been ringfenced by Bord na Mona for the rehabilitation of bogs post peat production so "they won't be left to the wilds."

"The government is responding to this and will not be left wanting," Cllr Feighery said. He said there would be a general election next year, meaning Minister Bruton had "plenty of time to show how he will respond."

He said the battery storage enterprise commenced in Lumcloon in recent weeks was also signs of green shoots for future employment sources within the county.

Cllr Pippa Hackett said the Green Party was bringing its Just Transition Bill before the Dáil this week and urged other parties to support it. She said: "We don't want the Midlands to turn into the rustbelt of Ireland."

She called for the retention of the PSO levy but asked that it be redirected into projects to help uspkill and train laid-off workers.

Cllr Sean O'Brien proposed the issue be placed as a standing item on the agenda of every monthly meeting of OCC, a suggestion Chief Executive Anna Marie Delaney agreed to.

She said she had no further information on the judicial review but said she had called on Bord na Mona to meet with the Transition Forum.

She said if there was a new application for co-fuelling at West Offaly Power, "Offaly County Council won't be found wanting in its offer of assistance."

"We will call the IDA to meet us here in maybe October of November for a briefing. It has been a while since we've heard from them."

She pointed out that any redirection of carbon ta was an issue for government but said the proposal to do so had been raised and mentioned.

She will also write to Bord na Mona to find out their plans for their land banks, workshops and offices in the county following decarbonisation. "They should come back to us shortly on that," she concluded.