Will Ireland have another EuroMillions winner tonight as jackpot heading for €175 million?

The EuroMillions jackpot will soar to a sky-high estimated €175 million tonight – the highest the jackpot has rolled to since the EuroMillions was won by a family syndicate in North County Dublin in February this year that won €175.4 million – a record National Lottery payout.

In addition, all this week the National Lottery will be in attendance at the National Ploughing Championships to showcase its contribution to Irish society through its games, beneficiaries and winners. Attendees got the chance to rub shoulders with Winning Streak presenters Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “You can certainly feel the excitement from attendees at the National Ploughing Championships and there was a lot of interest in the Winning Streak wheel. There is a lot of people buying their EuroMillions tickets down here so wouldn’t be an amazing story if someone at the Ploughing Championships won this massive life-changing jackpot? To be in with a chance of being the 15th lucky Irish EuroMillions jackpot winner, play EuroMillions in-store, on the National Lottery App or online by 7:30pm tonight.”

Here is the roll call of the lucky 14 Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners to date:

July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick, was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.

July 2008: A lucky player from Co. Tipperary won a €15 million jackpot with a ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary.

June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million with a ticket they purchased in Dublin.

June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a EuroMillions jackpot worth over €187 million. A Dublin player earned half of the jackpot and picked up over €93 million.

September 2013: A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.

April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin. The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin.

January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won the €23.8 million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington.

January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co. Dublin.

July 2017: A syndicate from the West of Ireland won a €29 million EuroMillions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar in Co. Mayo.

December 2017: A small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9 million on a ticket purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre

In June 2018: 32 colleagues from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles Co. Tipperary share a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Eason’s Store in Thurles Shopping Centre in Co. Tipperary.

February 2019: The Naul Family Syndicate won €175.4 million on a ticket sold in Reillys Daybreak in Naul, Co. Dublin.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.4 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2018 alone, more than €227 million was raised; the equivalent of €620,000 a day in support for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.