Tullamore store wins top London fashion award

A Tullamore store has won a coveted overall award at a prestigious Awards Ceremony in London.

Galvin Tullamore brought home the overall accolade for ‘Best Customer Experience’ at the internationally acclaimed Drapers Independent Awards 2019 in London.

The prestigious Drapers Awards are the most highly-respected industry awards celebrating the very best in the fashion sector and Galvin Tullamore saw off saw tough competition from retail outlets throughout Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.

Galvin Tullamore’s achievement was honoured at a glitzy ceremony before fashion industry leaders in London where an impressive citation outlined why the Irish menswear store won this highly sought after retail industry award.

“Galvin Tullamore scored an impressive 99% on Drapers’ secret shopper survey. Customers described the Co Offaly men’s department store’s approach to customer care as ‘wonderful’, and praised its thoughtful members of staff who have extensive knowledge of product.

“Priding itself on ‘superior customer service’ since it was founded in 1950, Galvin Tullamore says its approach to customer care revolves around building trust with shoppers through its experienced and knowledgeable staff.

“Galvin’s managers facilitate training courses for staff to enhance their team’s service across all departments.

“Last year the retailer introduced weekly ‘Autism Quiet Evenings’ so customers with autism can shop in a calmer environment with lower lighting, no music and reduced till sounds and the option of additional assistance if required.”

Judges said the quiet evenings were an ‘amazing and thoughtful touch’ and that the retailer delivers ‘consistently outstanding customer service’.

Jubilant Galvin Tullamore store owner Les Keenaghan said: “It was an honour and a privilege to accept this award in person at last week’s gala event in London. The Drapers Awards are the Oscars of our business and for Galvin Tullamore to win the overall award for ‘Best Customer Experience’ ahead of hundreds of independent stores throughout Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales is a wonderful accolade. We were the only store throughout the island of Ireland to win an award.

“It is also a magnificent testimony to the loyal, passionate and knowledgeable staff here at Galvin Tullamore. Our business philosophy centres around our customers and we strive to provide the absolute best level of service and aftercare to everyone that enters our store.

“We know and value our customers and every choice regarding brands, accessories, service and store design is always made with our customers in mind and we are continuously looking for new ways to improve the incredible shopping experience customers get when they visit us.

“The loyal support from our customers has helped us achieve what we have. Our promise to them has never changed. We aim to exceed all expectations in delivering an uncompromising level of service in all the we do – and this has never been truer than it is today,” said Les Keenaghan.