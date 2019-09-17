Bookmaker granted permission for major extension to premises in Offaly

Offaly County Council has granted planning permission for major extension to a bookmakers office in the county.

Boylesports has been granted permission to amalgamate two properties on Connaught Street in Birr to extend its existing shop. The two buildings are listed on the record of protected structures within Birr Town and Environs Development Plan 2010-2016.

Permission has been granted to change the use of the eastern premises at ground floor level from residential with ancillary commercial use to that of a bookmakers and then to amalgamate the two properties at ground floor level to faciliate an extension of the existing bookmakers shop to the west into the adjoining property to the east.

It will also see a change of use of the existing bookmakers at first floor level from office use to residential use and a small area of the ground floor from a bookmakers to residential use to provide for a two bedroom apartment unit.

Also included in the plan is the reconfiguration of the first floor of the adjoining building to the east and a small area of the ground floor to provide for a second two bedroom apartment unit.

Outside the building, it is planned to refurbish and modify the Connaught Street facade including replacement of existing PVC windows with timber sash windows and the refurbishment of existing doors and shopfront.

Planning permission was granted with seven conditions stipulated by the local authority.