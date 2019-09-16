Latest weather forecast for the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow

The weather forecast for the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow is looking promising according to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann.

The weather forecast for the National Ploughing Championships on Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a sunny day with very light winds. Temperatures are set to reach around 17 degrees.

SEE MORE: FULL TRAFFIC PLAN FOR NATIONAL PLOUGHING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The weather forecast for the National Ploughing Championships on Wednesday from Met Eireann is for another sunny day with some cloud in the morning. Winds again will be very light with temperatures getting as high as 19 degrees.

The weather forecast for the National Ploughing Championships on Thursday from Met Eireann is for a slightly cloudier but dry day. Temperatures for Thursday could reach as high as 20 degrees

SEE MORE INFORMATION AND STORIES AHEAD OF THE NATIONAL PLOUGHING CHAMPIONSHIPS HERE