Lowry 'not expecting favours' from Harrington to make Ryder Cup team

Open Champion Shane Lowry has admitted he's not expecting any favours from Ryder Cup captain and close friend Padraig Harrington when he makes his Ryder Cup selections.

"Padraig is a good friend and I've learned a lot from him over the years, but I think I'll struggle to get a captain's pick," the Paddy Power golf ambassador said.

He added: It's a bit like when your da is the manager of the local football team - it's nearly harder to get on it! Padraig wouldn’t take too kindly to me referring to him as my Dad or anything – but I know I’m going to have to make the team off my own steam and not rely on a captain’s pick. That’s always been my plan anyway and that’s what I’ll be trying to do from Thursday at Wentworth."

