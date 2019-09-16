Australian author home to Offaly and Ireland for book launch

An Australian author with deep Offaly roots is coming to Ireland to launch her second novel next month.

Bernadette O'Connor, whose father is from Croghan, will launch Beneath The Veil during a High Tea at Crom Castle on October 8.

Many of Bernadette's family still live in Daingean, Tullamore and Athlone.

"My dad brought us 'home' to Offaly in 1983 to meet our family and as a seven-year-old, I made my First Holy Communion in St Brigid's Church, Croghan," Bernadette told us.

"I am excited to come 'home' to bring my second novel, which is set on the West coast of Ireland, to my Irish audience."

Set in Ireland during the times of the Magdalene Laundries, Beneath The Veil explores abuse by the patriarch, the misuse of power within families and of the Catholic Church. Raised a Catholic, Bernadette made her First Holy Communion whilst visiting Ireland in 1983, and she is astutely aware of the abuse of power that all too often occurs within families and religious institutions.

Bernadette's debut novel, Let's Go Home: Finding There While Staying Here launched in March 2018 becoming an Amazon Best Seller. Let’s Go Home was included in the 2019 Oscar’s Gift Bag and Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday Gift Basket and saw Bernadette featured on various TV and radio platforms, including being interviewed on Australian Breakfast TV, Today Extra.

Bernadette will also exhibit and present at the Body Mind Expo in Cork on October 12 & 13 and Galway on October 20.

She will then conduct a book tour throughout Ireland from October 14-20.

“I am looking forward to seeding the healing story of Beneath The Veil as I travel throughout Ireland on my book tour. Ultimately it is a story about being able to forgive our past and trust in who we are becoming individually and collectively," the author concluded.