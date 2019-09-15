National Ploughing Traffic: Gardai issue advice for those heading to National Ploughing Championships

Gardaí are again reminding those making the journey to the National Ploughing Championships to plan their journey, select the appropriate route and follow directions of Gardaí and stewards.

Following consultation with event organisers, local authority and other stakeholders a comprehensive traffic management plan has been put in place ahead of the event.

Speaking at Carlow Garda Station Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes said, "the National Ploughing Championships 2019 will take place in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co. Carlow from September 17 to 19. We would advise anyone travelling to the site to visit Garda.ie and identify the traffic route appropriate to them and not to use or rely on Sat Nav devices. Allow ample journey time, follow the directional signage and instructions of Garda personnel & stewards along the route and above all drive safely."

You can see full details of all the routes to the National Ploughing Championships by CLICKING HERE