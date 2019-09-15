Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in early morning accident

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Aughacasla, Castlegregory Kerry in the early hours of this morning.

A male pedestrian in his 50s was fatally injured when he was struck by a car at approximately 2.30am. The driver of the car, a man in his mid 20s was not injured. A female passenger (mid 20s) received minor injuries and was removed to Kerry University Hospital for treatment.

The scene is being examined by Garda Collision Forensic Examiners and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Tralee on 066 702300 , the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.