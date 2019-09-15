Stunning new ballroom to be unveiled at Offaly hotel's upcoming Wedding Fair

Officially launching on Sunday, September 22, the new ballroom at the Tullamore Court Hotel will feature a stunning contemporary design that is perfect for your special occasion.

The hotel is delighted to be adding a new chapter to the story of its iconic Ballroom – a grand and timeless space that has played host to unforgettable celebrations in the Midlands for more than 20 years.

"In addition to delivering amazing food and unrivalled service, we are delighted to unveil our new stylish ballroom with its modern design and harmonious colours right down to the last detail," a spokesperson said.

From now on, guests will be captivated by the exclusiveness of the ballroom, the perfect craftmanship and the stylish overall concept that is evident throughout the area.

"Join us on Sunday, September 22 to see for yourself at our Wedding Fair from 2pm – 5pm."

"We have a very exciting day planned for you! See some of the Midland’s leading exhibitors and get all the tips and tricks you need from beauty and lifestyle blogger Rosie Connolly and then have your dream dress brought to life with a fashion show by Catwalk Model’s Agency."

Find out more on Tullamore Court Hotel's social media channels, by phoning 057-9346666 or online at www.tullamorecourthotel.ie.