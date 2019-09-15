New bridge put into place in Tullamore

The new pedestrian bridge joining Main Street with the Bridge Centre in Tullamore has been lifted into place.

The bridge foundations were constructed in May and the steel structure was fabricated off-site and arrived on Tuesday morning complete.

The pedestrian bridge crosses the Tullamore River from the Bridge Centre Car Park to Main Street at Millennium Square.

Finals touches are now being made to the structure.

The project is part of the Tullamore Street Enhancement work and it is hoped that it will improve footfall for businesses on Main Street.

The proposed bridge has a recycled rubber timber-effect boarding, powder-coated steel frame with infill mesh panels and a stainless steel handrail.

New signage is also being installed directing pedestrians to the Bridge Centre and to Main Street on each side.