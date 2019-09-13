'Outrageous' dumping incident in Tullamore

Offaly County Council is checking a collection of rubbish illegally dumped in Tullamore earlier this week.

It was discarded before lunchtime on Tuesday, September 10 and included mostly recyclable material, including timber, tiles and drinks cans.

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, has been described as "outrageous" by local councillor Declan Harvey who said the council would be checking the items for clues to identification.

Offaly County Council has been clamping down on illegal dumping in recent months and has brought a number of significant legal actions against individual dumpers and unregistered waste removers.

Anyone with information on this or any illegal dumping incident is asked to contact Offaly County Council.