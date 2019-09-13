Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the weekend

The weather forecast for the weekend for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a mix of dry and wet weather with temperatures set to reach as high as 20 degrees.

The weather forecast for Saturday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be dry in most areas, with some bright or sunny spells in the east and south, but otherwise mostly cloudy, with a few spots of mist or drizzle along north and northwest coasts in the morning. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop along west and northwest coasts later. Maximum temperatures 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east and south. Winds mostly moderate southwesterly, but fresh to strong in Connacht and Ulster.

Saturday night will be dry in most areas, but some rain and drizzle will occur, mainly in parts of Ulster and Connacht. Mild, with minimum temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

The weather forecast for Saturday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, persistent in places. However, there will be good dry periods in the south and southeast and somewhat clearer conditions will develop in the north, extending slowly southwards later Sunday and Sunday night. Relatively cool in most areas on Sunday, with maximum temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, but it will be mild and humid in the south and southeast, with temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees. Winds will be mostly light, westerly.

Sunday night will be mainly dry, with just a few spots of light rain drizzle at first, mainly in parts of the south. Mist and fog patches will form in light winds. Minimum 5 to 9 degrees generally, but milder in the south.