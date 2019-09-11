Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the rest of the week

The weather forecast for the rest of the week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to become warmer with predominantly dry weather over the weekend.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for the morning be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain, persistent in the west and north, with some heavy bursts in parts of Ulster. Rain and drizzle will be very patchy in the east and south. Brighter and mainly dry conditions will extend from the northwest during the morning and afternoon, with sunny spells developing. Maximum temperatures 15 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east and south. Winds mostly moderate to fresh, south to southwest, veering northwest in direction.Thursday night will be mild and dry with light winds.

Other than the odd spot of drizzle near northwest coasts, the weather forecast for Ireland for Friday is for a fine and dry day with variable cloud and sunny spells. Temperatures will range 16 to 18 degrees in light variable winds.

Saturday will be a fine and dry day everywhere according to Met Eireann. Most places will get good spells of warm sunshine. Winds will be light and variable generally, and even some sea breezes near coasts.

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann is for little change for Sunday, but northern counties will be cloudier and patchy drizzle or light rain may affect parts of Ulster and Connacht. However most places will be dry with further warm sunshine - best in the south.