Shane Lowry donates job as his caddy for Pat Smullen cancer charity auction

Would you like to caddy for Shane Lowry at the 2020 Irish Open Pro-AM event? Would your rugby club like a kicking master class with Ronan O’Gara? Would you and your friends fancy a day’s racing and lunch in the Gigginstown House Stud box at Cheltenham on Gold Cup day? Or how about making in-roads into that bucket list with VIP racing trips to the Dubai World Cup, Royal Ascot and Hong Kong, or see Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield?



These are among the amazing auction items kindly donated by the sporting and racing world for Pat Smullen’s online auction in aid of Cancer Trials Ireland, one element of the fundraising activities happening over Longines Irish Champions Weekend.



There is also a unique illustration of Pat Smullen and the nine champion jockeys taking part in Pat Smullen’s Champions Race at the Curragh on September 15 by racing cartoonist Birdie, lifetime use of a plain set of light blue racing silks, and yard visits to legendary trainers Aidan O’Brien and Willie Mullins.



Others have answered the call with signed jerseys, football and hurling final 2020 tickets, racecourse walks with Oisin Murphy and Davy Russell, golf memorabilia and free Irish racing for a year for two people.

The full list of auction items is now available to view here.

To register via SMS, Text: smullen followed by your full name to 086 1803786. Example: smullen John Smith

Follow the registration link you are sent from GalaBid to log in and place bids.

To register via browser, Visit: https://app.galabid.com/smullen, Click on the 'Register' button and Enter your details and click 'Register.'

You will then receive a text to your mobile phone with a verification link. Clicking the link will take you to the auction where you can log in with the password you entered during registration. You are now ready to bid.

All proceeds raised from the auction will be donated to Cancer Trials Ireland, the leading cancer research trials organisation in Ireland.

Cancer Trials Ireland has two pancreatic trials ready to start - one is a trial on a new drug and another in radiotherapy, and all proceeds raised over Longines Irish Champions Weekend will ensure that they start as soon as possible.