Offaly machinery dealer listed on latest tax defaulters list

An Offaly man has been listed on the most recent tax defaulters list published by Revenue.

Machinery dealer Ronan Mooney was listed on Part 1 of the list which records court penalty determinations and court-imposed fines, imprisonment or other penalties.

Mr Mooney was hit with a €59,992 penalty following court proceedings relating to an under-declaration of Income

Tax in the amount of €149,980.

Eight other cases are published alongside that of Mr Mooney and €591,071.42 was the total amount in court-determined penalties recorded in the second quarter of 2019.

Part 2 of the tax defaulters list relates to settlements when the extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of and the default arises because of careless or deliberate behaviour.

43 such cases were published today and €9,800,331.78 is the total settlement amount in these cases.