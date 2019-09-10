Offaly racer happy with comeback race following crash

A tough weekend was in store for Edenderry’s Kevin Keyes when he returned to racing action last weekend in Oulton Park for the first time since his crash in the previous round of the BSB Superstock 600 championship at Cadwell Park.

Nursing an injury to his wrist, Keyes gave his best, finishing the early Friday morning Free Practice run in 10th position. For Free Practice two, both himself and his team, G&S Racing, decided to sit it out as the rain had started and both felt it wasn’t worth the risk of falling in the wet track conditions.

Qualifying on Saturday was moved to the unusually early morning time of 8.30am, but the early morning start didn’t show its effects on Keyes as again he battled through the pain and brought his Fernside Homes Kawasaki home in fourth position, leaving him in a great starting position for the first race that afternoon.

After a brilliant start by Keyes, at the end of lap one he was leading the race and with the chasing group hot on his heels. He did drop to second for part of lap two but retook the lead for the third lap.

From there, over the next two laps, perhaps starting to show the strain of that injured wrist he had dropped to 5th and chasing with the front group, when the front of the bike tucked in on him and although he did manage to save himself and the bike, he was quickly out on the grass and straight into the protective airbags trackside, finishing his challenge in race one.

For race 2, which didn’t get underway until after 5pm on Sunday, Keyes’ lap times from the weekend saw him placed ninth on the grid. He made a solid start again and held his position for the first number of laps. He dropped to 11th for a few laps before fighting his way back up, finishing in 8th place.

Summing up his weekend Kevin told us: “It was a very tough weekend nursing my wrist injury but I gave it my all. I’m happy overall with the weekend even with my wrist injury, I improved my PB lap time by .9 of a second. I’m now looking forward to getting back to full fitness before Donington in four weeks."

Over the weekend, Kevin's efforts over the season so far were repaid when G&S Racing signed him for the 2020 season. With all the efforts finding settings on the new Kawasaki Ninja 636 this year, a very successful year is anticipated in 2020.

There is a long break for Keyes now with no action until the weekend of October 6 when BSB returns to Donington Park for the second-last round of the season.

Follow Kevin Keyes Racing or Kevin Keyes Supporters Club on Facebook for all updates.