Offaly singer to perform with Celtic Tenors

Offaly soprano Yvonne O'Toole will open for the world-famous Celtic Tenors at their concert in the Tullamore Court Hotel on October 6.

In a recent interview, Celtic Tenor Matthew Gilsenan spoke about that forthcoming concert, and Yvonne's involvement, saying, "Yes, we're in Tullamore on October 6, and with a very exciting young singer, Yvonne O' Toole. She's great, and it's our absolute pleasure to have her as our guest. Hopefully she'll have a really great time, and enjoy it."

The announcement continues what has been a hugely successful year for Yvonne so far. Most recently, the Birr singer wowed a national and international audience with a stunning performance at the Miss Universe Ireland Final in the historic Round Room of Dublin's Mansion House.

A week or so later, she was a special guest on Eurovision legend Charlie McGettigan's radio show where, accompanied by Charlie himself on guitar, she turned in beautiful versions of four iconic songs - Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah, Can't Help Falling In Love which was made famous by Elvis, Bob Dylan's To Make You Feel My Love, and Will You Love Me Tomorrow by Carole King - 'live' on air.

Now, six days ahead of her own solo concert in Charleville Castle, An Evening of Elegance and Enchantment on October 12, Yvonne will be sharing a stage with the Celtic Tenors.

"It's an amazing opportunity for me, it really, really is. And it's one I'm so thankful to the Tenors for - to Matthew, James, and Daryl - and to their manager, Celestine, as well. I'm really excited about being a part of their show. It's a little bit mind-blowing as well, I suppose, in some ways."

"The Celtic Tenors are such a huge group who have performed all around the world, in some of the biggest cities and most incredible venues. So to get to hear the guys perform, that in itself will be so cool. But to actually meet them too, and get to sing at one of their shows, yeah, it's going to be a night to remember, I think.

The Celtic Tenors, with special guest Yvonne O'Toole, perform at the Tullamore Court Hotel on October 6. Tickets are ON-SALE NOW from hotel reception on 057-934-6666.

Yvonne's solo concert, An Evening of Elegance and Enchantment with Yvonne O' Toole, takes place in Charleville Castle, Tullamore, on October 12. Tickets are also ON-SALE NOW, and available from Eventbrite, and selected outlets. Check out www.yvonneotoole.com for further information.