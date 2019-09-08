Vandalism incidents might cause Offaly club to restrict access

Ballinagar GAA Club has said it may have to start restricting access to its pitch following a number of incidents of vandalism.

In a statement, the club said: "As everyone knows and feels, the GAA/GAA pitch is the heartbeat of a small rural community. We provide a safe place for people of the community to play with kids or adolescents to play with their friends."

"Over the last couple of months, we have noticed significant damage/vandalism in and around the pitch. As a result, if this persists, we will have to restrict access to teams and match only and we will contact the Gardaí. Two things we do not want to do."

Some of the damage caused include ripped nets, damage to mower caused by net pins thrown onto the pitch and rubbish bins being emptied and filled with water.

"We hope that the parents and kids respect the amenities available in our little village. If anyone see anything, please contact any member of the committee or the Facebook page," they said.