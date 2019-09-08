Gardai appeal for witnesses after house burgled in broad daylight in Offaly

Gardai in Offaly are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Kilcormac on Tuesday.

The burglary occurred at a house in Frankford Park, Kilcormac on Tuesday, September 3 between 5pm and 8pm.

Gardaí are looking for the public's assistance particularly if they saw for any suspicious cars or vans parked on the Kinnitty Road near the graveyard in Kilcormac around this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilcormac or any Garda station.

