It's Christmas time???? Offaly supermarket already stocking up for Christmas

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.... at least it is in one Tullamore supermarket.

As our picture shows, with 108 days to go to Christmas, Tesco has already broken out the Christmas stock on the first week of September when the kids are just back to school.

To be fair it is just a small section of the shop but it still feels just a little bit early in the year. And as we all know, there will be plenty of special offers on selection boxes and the like in the next 15 plus weeks before Christmas.

The Tesco in Tullamore is currently undergoing an internal redesign with the customer service desk already having been moved while there is a large area near the checkouts that is currently just a vast open space.