The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for changeable weather through much of the week with to some indications that drier conditions will develop from Friday or Saturday.

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for any lingering rain in the east to clear early and the day with be bright and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers ,with some heavy showers possible. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Fresh and gusty northwest winds will moderate later in the afternoon and evening.

Monday night will be cool, with clear periods. Some patchy mist or fog. Lows of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius. Cloud will thicken in western areas later in the night.

The weather forecast for Tueday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for rain with strengthening south to southwest winds moving into western and northern areas during Tuesday morning, but much of the rest of the country should stay mostly dry until evening. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees. Very wet and windy for a time on Tuesday night, especially over Connacht and west Ulster, but drier by dawn. Very mild with lows of 12 to 14 degrees, in fresh and gusty southwest winds, which will be strong in the northwest.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a breezy start, with fresh and gusty southwest to west winds. A bright day with sunny spells and well scattered light showers. Winds easing gradually and afternoon highs of 15 to 18 degrees. Dry early Wednesday night, but turning wet and windy, from the Atlantic, later.

September 8, 2019

According to Met Eireann, there will be a wet and windy start on the weather front on Thursday with strong southerly winds veering northwesterly. Some outbreaks of rain, heavy in places, especially over northern counties. But the rain should give way to brighter weather with scattered showers for the afternoon, with the stiff winds easing later also. Highs of 16 to 20 degrees. best over south Leinster and east Munster.

In its latest forecast, Met Eireann states that that there are some indications of drier conditions developing later Friday or Saturday as pressure build from the south.