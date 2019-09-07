Weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow is for a generally dry and bright day with temperatures reaching close to 20 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday is for it to be generally dry and bright over the east of the country, with a mix of cloud and warm sunny spells in the afternoon. Highs of 17 to 19 degrees and light breezes. Cloudier further west with some scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times but dry periods also. Afternoon highs here of 15 or 16 degrees in moderate southwesterly breezes. Some rain will move into eastern parts later in the evening.

It will be wet overnight on Sunday night with persistent rain and spot flooding. Lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees Celsius, in mostly light southwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland is for any lingering overnight rain across parts of the north and east to quickly clear. Sunny spells and scattered blustery showers will follow for the rest of the day, but a few of those will continue heavy in the north and east. Feeling fresh with highs of 14 to 17 degrees, in moderate to fresh northwest breezes.